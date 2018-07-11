Assistance center to open for people affected by Klamathon Fire

YREKA, Calif. – An assistance center is opening next week for people impacted by the Klamathon Fire.
Representatives from different local, state and federal agencies will be on site to provide counseling support, information on hazardous materials clean-up and help for people who have lost their home or business.
The center will be open Monday, July 16 and Tuesday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of the Siskiyous located at 2001 Campus Drive in Yreka.
The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services listed the following services to be provided:
- Siskiyou County Health & Human Services Agency
- Disaster Cal-Fresh
- Behavioral Health services including crisis counseling
- Tetanus immunizations through Public Health
- Siskiyou County Assessor-Recorder
- Utilities
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Social Security Administration
- Contractor’s Licenses Board
- American Red Cross
- Salvation Army
It is recommended that you bring:
- a photo ID
- household income information
- insurance documents