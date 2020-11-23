AstraZeneca vaccine shows promising results

OXFORD, U.K. (NBC) – The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca reported that late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine were quote “highly effective,” preventing about 90 percent of people from developing the coronavirus.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the “incredibly exciting news” in a tweet.
The results reached 90% when people were given a half dose followed by a full dose one month later.
When given two full doses a month apart, the vaccine only 62% effective.
At the World Health Organization, special COVID-19 envoy David Nabarro welcomed the news. He said, “First of all, it’s a vaccine that can be stored at fridge temperature for longer periods. It’s a vaccine that has high effectiveness in one of the dosage regimes that have been tried out, 50,000 volunteers, I was just checking my notes, have been involved in developing it and according to the reports we’ve seen, there aren’t major safety challenges.”
Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.