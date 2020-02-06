Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

DZHEZKAZGAN, Kazakhstan (NBC) – An American astronaut is finally home after 328 days in space.
NASA’s Christina Koch landed in Kazakhstan Thursday morning. Crews could be seen helping her out of the Soyuz capsule and onto land.
Koch was joined by Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov. All three of them were working on the International Space Station.
Koch’s mission is the longest single spaceflight by any woman. She also holds the record for the second-longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut.