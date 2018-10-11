Astronaut, cosmonaut safe after launch failure

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (NBCNC) – NASA says and astronaut from the U.S. and cosmonaut from Russia are in good condition after an emergency landing following booster rocket failure minutes after the launch.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled Thursday from Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz rocket.
They were to dock at the International Space Station six hours later, but the booster suffered engine failure minutes after the launch.
NASA said it has been informed by Russian space officials that the crew has made an emergency landing at an unspecified location in Kazakhstan and is in good condition.