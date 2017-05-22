Manchester, England – A suspected suicide bombing killed at least 19 people Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.
NBC News reports law enforcement said there were possible two explosions, but agencies stressed the information was preliminary.
Greater Manchester Police said the incident is being investigated as a possible terror attack.
Preliminary reports indicate a single explosion occurred outside the arena in a public area as concert-goers were leaving the venue.
Hundreds of fans fled the arena after the possible blasts were first heard around 10:40 p.m. local time.
It appears no performers were injured, but it is possible “hundreds” of others were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or visit http://nbcnews.to/2qJ3iMN