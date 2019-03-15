At least 49 dead in terror attacks at New Zealand mosques

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (CNN) – There was terror and tragedy in New Zealand after shootings broke out at two mosques in central Christchurch. 49 people are dead, and dozens more injured.
Mohan Ibn Ibrahim, a mosque attack survivor said, “I’m speechless. I don’t feel safe anymore”
Dozens of people are dead following the unprecedented terror attacks in New Zealand.
The carefully orchestrated massacres targeted two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers.
Witnesses describe the chaos of the scenes. “Everybody just ran to the back doors, just to save themselves,” Mahmoud Nassir said. “I don’t know how many people died.”
One witness said, “I heard the big sound, the gun, and the second I heard, I ran. Lots of people were sitting on the floor.”
New Zealand’s prime minister is calling it one of the “darkest days” in her country’s history.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”
Dozens were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Peter Bradley, CEO of St. John New Zealand, said, “Injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to the head and face and arms, legs and torso and some soft tissue injuries.”
World leaders have condemned the attacks. President Trump tweeted, “The US stands by New Zealand.”
Queen Elizabeth said she is “deeply saddened by the appalling events…”
Australia’s prime minister is asking for flags to be flown at half-staff.
One person has been charged with murder in connection with the attacks. Three others are in custody and police are working to determine their involvement.