At least 500 homes lost to fire in Colorado

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (NBC) – We are getting our first looks Friday morning at the devastation caused by a violent wildfire in the Boulder, Colorado area, including the nearby town of Louisville.

Thursday, wildfires roared through the area driven by high winds and dry conditions.

Burned-out homes and cars were still smoldering Friday from the intense fire.

Officials say more than 500 homes were lost across the area as thousands were forced to flee ahead of this devastating wildfire.

Luckily no one has been killed by the fire.