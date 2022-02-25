At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine Posted by Newsroom Staff February 24, 2022 The Ukrainian Health Ministry says at least 57 people have been killed and 169 hurt after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine with thousands fleeing Kyiv seeking shelter. NBC News’ Cal Perry reports from Lviv. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Russia Ukraine Newsroom Staff February 24, 2022 Previous Article Grants Pass woman accused of domestic assault with scissors