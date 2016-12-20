Home
At least 9 killed in blast at Mexico fireworks market

At least 9 killed in blast at Mexico fireworks market

News Top Stories U.S. & World , , , , ,

(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 6:41 p.m. ET] — At least nine people were killed in an explosion Tuesday at a large fireworks market in Tultepec, according to a tweet from Mexico’s federal police. Tultepec is about 25 miles north of Mexico City.

[Previous story, published at 6:21 p.m. ET]
An explosion Tuesday at a large fireworks market near Mexico City injured at least 60 people, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico’s national civil protection agency, told CNN affiliate FOROtv.
The explosion took place in Tultepec, about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City, where pyrotechnics are a major industry. Emergency responders are at the scene and assessing the damage, Puente said.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics