At least five killed in New Zealand volcano eruption

WHITE ISLAND, New Zealand (NBC) – New Zealand authorities declared a no-fly zone after a volcano erupted off New Zealand’s north island Monday, killing several people and leaving an unknown number unaccounted for.
At least five people were killed, up to 20 injured and several were reported missing after the eruption.
Police said more casualties were feared with rescue services unable to reach White Island as it remained too dangerous after the eruption of the volcano there just after 2:00 p.m. local time (01:11 GMT) spewed a plume of ash 12,000 feet into the air.
About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby and several were seen near the rim of the crater minutes before the eruption.
Many day tours visit the island regularly, and one from the Ovation of the Seas cruise liner was there at the time.