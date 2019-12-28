At least one person shot in Colorado mall shooting

AURORA, Colo. — At least one person was shot inside a Colorado mall Friday afternoon.
Officials say a shooting took place inside the Town Center of Aurora around 4 p.m. Shoppers were told to stay put for about 20 minutes until police felt the situation was safe.
When officers arrived on the scene they found one victim who was wounded. The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known, but some media outlets are reporting the victim died. No other injuries have been reported.
Officers said no one is in custody for the shooting. However, officers did confirm that the incident was not considered an active shooter situation.
This is the second shooting that has taken place at this mall in the month of December.
