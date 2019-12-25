At least three people killed after typhoon hits the Philippines

ILOILO PROVINCE, Philippines (CNN) – At least three people have died as Typhoon Phanfone made landfall in the Philippines on Christmas Eve, according to state-run Philippines National News Agency.
The typhoon Phanfone, locally called ‘Ursula’, made landfall at 4:45 PM local time (3:45a ET) with sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 mph). That’s equivalent to a category 1 hurricane, according to CNN’s Weather analysis.
The storm left thousands of passengers stranded in seaports and lead to the cancellation of numerous domestic flights, according to PNA.
The Typhoon is currently exiting the Philippines and entering the South China Sea.
According to CNN Weather, it is expected to weaken as it tracks over the South China Sea over the next 4 days, prior to dissipating as it heads towards the Chinese province of Hainan.