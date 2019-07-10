Atlanta cop allegedly takes cash from homicide victim

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – An Atlanta police officer has been fired for mishandling money that belonged to a homicide victim.
Footage from Officer Keisha Richburg’s body-worn camera shows the alleged incident unfolding on June 19th.
Investigators say the video shows irregularities in the handling of cash that bystanders found on the shooting victim’s body.
The body camera captured an EMT at the scene, tucking the money inside of the victim’s wallet before handing it off to Officer Richburg. Richburg then gets into her patrol car with the victim’s wallet and cellphone in hand. When the body cam video shows the wallet again, the money is gone.
Richburg eventually passes the items off to a homicide sergeant at the hospital.
In a written statement, the Atlanta Police Department said it’s not sure what happened to the cash but that Officer Richburg, “Violated the department’s recovered property, truthfulness and appropriate action required rules. As a result, she was terminated.”
The Atlanta Police Department said the case will soon be forwarded to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.