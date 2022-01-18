AT&T delays 5G on certain towers around some airports

(CNN) AT&T said it is delaying its 5G rollout on some towers around airports.

The telecommunications company said all other towers will be deployed as scheduled Wednesday.

This comes after CEOs from 10 airlines asked the Biden administration to intervene in the already-delayed rollout.

Airlines estimate 1,000 disruptions per day because of possible interference with radar altimeters that pilots use to land in low visibility conditions.

But the telecommunications industry has said these fears are unfounded and that there haven’t been problems in other countries with 5G.

A White House official says the Biden administration is negotiating a solution with several players. The talks center on creating a buffer at key airports. It would still allow about 90% of 5G towers to be deployed, but also reduce impacts to travelers.