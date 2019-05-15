“Atta kid” tickets handed out for good behavior

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Summer season can be seen as a time when kids often play fast and loose with normal rules. To combat any potential delinquent behavior, the Klamath Falls Police
Department is announcing Operation Safe Summer.
Starting in May, officers said they’ll be paying extra attention to kids in the community. When rule-followers are caught “red-handed,” officers may issue an “atta kid” ticket.
Kids who get a ticket can turn them in for free ice cream at the Grocery Pub.
“Remember,” KFPD said, “We’re watching.”