Attempted abduction reported in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are investigating an attempted abduction behind U.S. Cellular Park.
A young woman said she was running behind the park when a tan van and a man on a bicycle approached her and began yelling and motioning for her to get into the van.
She said she kept running full speed and called police when she got home.
“This appears to be an isolated incident, Medford Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau explained. “We don’t have any other reports of this van or this type of behavior.”
Lt. Budreau said it’s important to be aware of your surroundings when running alone. It’s best to run with a dog, another runner or in a populated area during the day.
The woman’s post about the incident is included with MPD’s safety suggestions below: