Attempted car theft victim sought in jail escape investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking for help locating a woman who was accosted by a man who escaped from the Josephine County Jail earlier this year.
In January 2019, Justin Allen Denney was arrested for over 39 different charges, including first-degree burglary and theft.
This past March, Denney escaped the Josephine County Jail through the ventilation system by way of a human-made hole in the roof of a janitorial closet. He was then able to access the roof, where he was spotted by deputies who were checking the exterior of the jail.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Denney jumped from the roof and led deputies and GPDPS officers on a foot chase. They managed to catch Denney as he was trying to steal a car from a woman in the nearby Walmart parking lot.
On June 10, Grants Pass police announced they’re trying to locate the woman and a juvenile who were accosted by Denney in the parking lot.
Officers said they believe the woman, possibly in her 20s, and the juvenile were in a white sedan.
Meanwhile, Denney remains behind bars in the Josephine County Jail.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPDPS Detective Archie Lidey at 541-450-6342.