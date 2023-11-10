Attempted Murder Arrest in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – A Siskiyou County county man is in jail after an alleged stabbing in Granada.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office, on Sunday, 21-year-old Hunter Daniel Harris stabbed a man in his home.

Deputies say they responded to reports of shots fired from the area where the stabbing happened. That’s where they arrested Harris.

Officers searched the home finding a large spray of blood, spent shell casings, guns, ammunition and a bloody knife.

The victim survived. Now Harris is facing attempted murder charges

