Attempted murder suspect arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Multiple local law enforcement agencies worked together this weekend to arrest an attempted murder suspect from Lane County.
The suspect, David Dario Lucius, has been charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and strangulation.
Police say he stabbed a 42-year-old woman multiple times at the Walton, Oregon post office earlier Sunday.
Around 10 pm on Sunday, his vehicle was spotted on I-5 near Gold Hill.
Multiple agencies worked together to use spike strips on the Interstate and get him in handcuffs.
“We’re really proud of the deputy and the coordinated effort and the fact that we were able to end the position in eleven minutes from the time the deputy first spotted the vehicle to the time he was placed into custody,” said Sergeant Julie Denney, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say the victim and suspect knew one another, but the motive behind the stabbing is still under investigation.
