YREKA, Calif. – An attempted murder suspect was arrested in Yreka over the weekend.

Police said on Sunday, July 24, Elias Bullington reportedly grabbed a female by the throat and choked her.

After the incident, Yreka police officers received a report of a possible stabbing involving Bullington behind the Siskiyou County Museum.

He was found and arrested by YPD shortly after the second alleged crime.