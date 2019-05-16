Attempted murder suspect found guilty

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was found guilty in connection with a stabbing in White City.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said in the early morning hours of July 1, 2017, deputies responded to a reported assault in the White City area. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a serious stab wound to his midsection.
The man who stabbed the victim, Romualdo Balero, fled the scene and was captured by deputies after a high-speed chase, prosecutors said. Balero was also under the influence of intoxicants at the time.
Investigators said they determined the stabbing was related to Balero’s “stalking behavior” directed at the stabbing victim’s step-daughter.
On May 16, 2019, a jury found Balero guilty of attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. He had previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants, eluding an officer, and reckless driving. He pleaded “no contest” to a stalking charge.
Balero will be sentenced for his crimes on May 20. Prosecutors said he could face up to seven years in prison.