Attempted murder suspect in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — A day after being arrested for allegedly trying to kill an ex girlfriend, a Medford man makes his first appearance in front of a judge.
37-year old Ryan Conner was arrested yesterday, following an hours long standoff at a Medford apartment.
Police say he strangled the victim, hit her repeatedly with a rubber mallet, and used a stun gun on her before she got away.
This afternoon he faced a judge for the first time. A public defender entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.
Conner is facing attempted murder among other charges.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.