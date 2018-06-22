Home
Attempted murder suspect in court

Attempted murder suspect in court

Crime News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A day after being arrested for allegedly trying to kill an ex girlfriend, a Medford man makes his first appearance in front of a judge.

37-year old Ryan Conner was arrested yesterday, following an hours long standoff at a Medford apartment.

Police say he strangled the victim, hit her repeatedly with a rubber mallet, and used a stun gun on her before she got away.

This afternoon he faced a judge for the first time. A public defender entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Conner is facing attempted murder among other charges.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics