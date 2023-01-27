Attempted murder suspect still on the run

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man who allegedly tried to kill a woman in Grants Pass.

On the morning of Tuesday, January 24, a woman was discovered bound and beaten at a residence in the 2100 block of Shane Way near Redwood Highway. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The Grants Pass Police Department identified 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster of Wolf Creek as a suspect in the case. He’s currently wanted on charges of kidnapping, assault, and attempted murder.

Police said after the crime, officers launched a “lengthy manhunt” for Foster. He was able to evade capture and may have received help fleeing the area.

According to GPPD, investigators have uncovered numerous pieces of evidence during a search in the 1300 block of Sunny Valley Look in Wolf Creek, including Foster’s 2008 Nissan Sentra.

During the search, police arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek for hindering prosecution.

GPPD said Foster is actively using online dating apps to get reach unsuspecting people who may be tricked into helping with his escape. They may also become potential victims.

“The Grants Pass Police Department wants the community to be extra safe while this predator is still at large and also advises anyone assisting Ben Foster with his escape will face potential prosecution,” officers said.

This is not the first time Foster has been at the center of a case like this. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Foster was arrested back in 2019 for holding his then-girlfriend captive in Vegas for two weeks and beating her.

A tip line has been established and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Foster. The line can be reached by calling 541-237-5607.

Police said citizens shouldn’t approach Foster, as he’s considered extremely dangerous. Instead, call 911 immediately.