Attempted murder under investigation in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are investigating an attempted murder in rural Josephine County.
Investigators said in the early morning hours of Monday, March 5, there was a reported shooting inside a home in the 36000 block of Redwood Highway south of Cave Junction.
When Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies got to the scene, they found a 45-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The sheriff’s office provided no further information about the ongoing investigation.