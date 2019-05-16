Attempted robbery suspect sought in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – Police in Coos Bay are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and demanded she give up her purse.
The Coos Bay Police Departments said at about 10:30 p.m. on May 15, officers responded to a reported robbery in the 600 block of E Street.
When police arrived, a woman told them a man approached her while she was opening one of her vehicle’s doors. The man reportedly pointed a chrome handgun at the woman and demanded she hand over her purse.
Officers said the woman ran into her home and called police as the suspect fled the scene.
The area was searched with a police K9, but the suspect was not located.
According to CBPD, the suspect is a white man with light-colored hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, light-colored blue jeans with a camouflage mask covering his face. He was about six feet tall and weighted appeared to weigh about 220 pounds. The suspect was reportedly about 30 years old.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-266-8911.