Attorney for Breonna Taylor case juror says there’s more to the story

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (NBC/WAVE) – One of the grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case wants people to know what happened in the grand jury room. Tuesday morning, that grand juror’s attorney spoke to reporters, saying his client wishes to remain anonymous for now.
Attorney Kevin Glogower said his client is concerned about how the state attorney general’s office characterized what happened.
Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron said he will release a recording of grand jury proceedings on Wednesday. But attorney Kevin Glogower said only portions of the grand jury process are recorded and that’s why his client wants permission to speak freely about what happened.
“The grand juror that we represent felt compelled to take some sort of an action based upon the indictment that was rendered and the subsequent press conference and messages from the attorney general’s office about how everything played out,” Glogower said. “The primary concern that our client has is, if you watched the press conference after the reading of the indictment, the attorney general laid a lot of responsibility at the grand jurors’ feet.”
Glogower continued, “If you look at the two different statements from the attorney general’s office, they’re telling you that they haven’t told you everything and they’re indicating that they may not have actually presented, what I would say, is all the evidence. But we’re not going to know that until we hear the proceedings until if possible, the court agrees with our position and allows the grand jurors to discuss freely what happened, what was presented, etcetera.”
A reporter asked Glogower if there was a key piece of evidence that was not presented that should have been presented. He responded, “That’s an excellent question. You should probably ask the attorney general, and I’m not trying to be flippant, but that’s part of what we’re here for. These questions are not being answered right now.”
A.G. Cameron said the only charge he recommended to the grand jury was wanton endangerment for shots that went into Breonna Taylor’s neighbor’s home.
Taylor was shot and killed after Louisville police served a no-knock warrant at her apartment.