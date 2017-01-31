Washington D.C. — The Trump administration has fired Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to enforce the controversial order on immigration.
According to a statement by the White House, Yates has “…betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”
The statement went on to say that, “Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”
President Trump has appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dana Boente to be the acting Attorney General.
“I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected,” said Dana Boente, Acting Attorney General.
Boente has been with the Justice Department for 31 years and was nominated in 2015 by President Obama for the position of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.