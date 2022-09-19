Attorney in Klamath Falls hazing case asking for video evidence

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Last week, we reported about an alleged hazing incident involving students in the Klamath County School District playing on a club baseball team over the summer.

Valerie Hedrick, the attorney representing the alleged victim, said police are wrapping up their investigation with the report expected no later than Tuesday.

The alleged hazing incident took place in August, during the Klamath Falls Falcons “Babe Ruth Little League World Series” tournament in Washington.

Hedrick said the alleged suspects are still attending school amid the investigation and even participating in extracurricular activities.

There is video that shows what happened, according to Hedrick.

She said dozens of people in and around Klamath Falls have a copy and she’s desperate to get it from anyone who may have seen it.

“Their kids have this video or people are offering to send their kids this video and that they don’t know what to do about it,” Hedrick said. “However, no one is brave enough to provide me the video or provide police the video.”

Hedrick is asking anyone with the video to either share it with Ephrata Police or herself.

In a statement last week, the Klamath County School District said it’s not affiliated with and doesn’t sponsor the team.

However, district officials are working with the police department and their own attorney.

Stay tuned to NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.