Attorney Michael Avenatti charged for allegedly extorting Nike

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Michael Avenatti has made a name for himself as the attorney for Stormy Daniels, the former porn star who claims she had an affair with President Trump.

Now, Avenatti is finding himself on a different side of the law as a defendant.

Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York by federal officials.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office also announced extortion charges against Avenatti.

US prosecutors say he attempted to get $20 million from Nike by threatening to expose damaging information about the company.

Federal prosecutors in California are also filing charges against Avenatti for wire and bank fraud.

