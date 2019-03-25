Attorney Michael Avenatti charged for allegedly extorting Nike

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Michael Avenatti has made a name for himself as the attorney for Stormy Daniels, the former porn star who claims she had an affair with President Trump.
Now, Avenatti is finding himself on a different side of the law as a defendant.
Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York by federal officials.
The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office also announced extortion charges against Avenatti.
US prosecutors say he attempted to get $20 million from Nike by threatening to expose damaging information about the company.
Federal prosecutors in California are also filing charges against Avenatti for wire and bank fraud.