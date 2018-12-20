Attorneys for Guatemalan girl who died in custody want investigation

LORDSBURG, N.M. (NBC News) – The family of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal says it wants an independent investigation of her death while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“The investigation should not be the exclusive purview of the agencies whose actions and policies are being questioned,” family attorney Enrique Moreno said Wednesday.
Jakelin and her father were among more than 160 migrants who crossed the border illegally and were apprehended by border patrol in New Mexico earlier this month.
They were put on a bus driven to a Border Patrol station 95 miles away. During the journey, Jakelin’s father told agents his daughter was vomiting. Jakelin did not receive medical attention for 90 minutes, and by then she wasn’t breathing.
She was airlifted to a hospital where she died the next morning.
Attorneys for Jakelin’s family say she and her father were held without access to water for the night.
The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General is investigating.
