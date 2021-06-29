ATV rider killed in crash on Highway 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person died after a crash in rural Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, June 28, a Toyota Highlander driven by a Crescent City woman was traveling southbound on Highway 199. When the SUV was about a mile away from the Oregon-California border, an ATV entered the highway from a dirt road.
According to OSP, the Toyota and the ATV collided, killing the operator of the ATV. Nobody in the Toyota was injured.
The name of the person killed has not yet been released by investigators.
No further information was provided by OSP.