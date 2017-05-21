Auction raises money for JoCo schools

Grants Pass, Ore., — Thousands of items were auctioned off today benefiting two Josephine County schools.
The bikes, jewelry, electronics and tools all came from the county sheriff’s office.
The items were seized by deputies, and were never picked up by their owners.
The sheriff’s office decided to donate the items for auction, to raise money for Hidden Valley High and the North Valley High booster clubs.
“It means we get to help our kids, that’s the heart of our program, is our kids, there’s a lot of needs in our county schools and we’re hoping to be able to fill a lot of them with this money.” said President of the North Valley booster club, Denise Dillard.
All the proceeds made will go to the school’s booster clubs, and will be put back into programs benefiting the students.
Some of the items sold this morning went for hundreds of dollars.