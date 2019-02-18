Aurora mourns shooting victims

AURORA, Ill. (NBC) – The grieving continues in Aurora, Illinois where a gunman took the lives of five people at a manufacturing plant before being killed by police on Friday.
An organization called Indivisible Aurora held a vigil Monday at the Water Street Mall, bringing together community leaders and residents to remember the victims.
All were employees of the Henry Pratt Company, shot by recently-fired Gary Martin, police say.
Vigil attendees carried signs decrying gun violence, and speakers thanked the police and asked for the community’s support.
Gatherers observed one minute of silence for each victim.
Rev. Jamin Becker, Impact Church, said, “Our city will be strong. We will rise from this. We will not be known just for this tragedy, we will be known for how we come from this, how we are better from this, how we love each other, support each other, stand for each other. We declare we are one Aurora and we are Aurora strong.”