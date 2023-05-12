Austin McLeod trial continues, charged with second degree murder

MEDFORD, Ore.– A murder trial involving a former local firefighter continues in Jackson County.

Austin McLeod is charged with second degree murder among other charges, in the death of 24-year-old Aaron Stitt.

MPD told NBC5 in 2021 that Stitt’s body was stuffed into a fridge after he was killed.

Police said the suspects Austin McLeod, Dylan McLeod and Brycen Scofield used a wrench or a hammer to kill him.

An MPD detective said when they were searching the crime scene shortly after the incident, she heard a song playing on a loop in the apartment.

Detective Jennifer Newell said, “that’s when I was able to hear the lyrics of that song that was playing, I wrote it down here in my report and that song was written by an artist, YNW Melly and that song was titled, ‘I Got Murder On My Mind.'”

Detective Newell said her report concluded that methamphetamine and cash were stolen from Stitt after his death.

23-year-old Dylan McLeod’s trial begins in August and 20-year-old Brycen Scofield will go to trial in October.

