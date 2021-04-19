Austin shooting suspect arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN/NBC) – The former sheriff’s deputy accused of opening fire and killing three people in Austin, Texas has been arrested.
41-year-old Stephen Broderick was arrested without incident Monday morning in Manor, Texas, a suburb of Austin.
The arrest came nearly a day after a manhunt began after three people were fatally shot Sunday.
It was initially reported as an active shooter situation but police later said it was an isolated domestic crime.
According to the Texas Rangers and Travis County Court records, Stephen Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective.
He was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020.
He bonded out of jail days after that arrest and resigned from the sheriff’s office.