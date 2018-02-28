Authorities find dynamite from the 1960s in a California barn

HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. (KRCR/CNN) – Police responding to a burglary call in California Monday evening discovered a large amount of explosives in a barn.
They spent the night guarding the property while experts decided what to do.
Residents within a half-mile radius had to be evacuated Tuesday, including students at an elementary school.
Officials determined that the sticks of dynamite are from the early 1960s and too unstable to deal with on-site.
Captain Pat Kropholler with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Dept said, “The plan is to move it from there to a safe location where the explosives can be destroyed.”
The bomb squad is using special trailers to move the dynamite to a secluded area where it can be detonated safely.
The homeowners say they only bought the property four months ago and did not know the barn on their property contained explosives.