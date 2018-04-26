Home
Autism on the rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now estimates one in 59 children has autism.

That’s up from one in 68 children just two years ago.

The numbers are based on groups of 8-year-olds living in 11 states, so the report does not necessarily represent the country as a whole.

Even so, it gives a good indication of national trends in autism diagnosis.

Some states, like New Jersey, had a higher prevalence. Researchers say it’s because that state does a solid job of collecting autism data.

The report also shows better detection overall among African-American children.

