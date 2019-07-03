Auto industry magnate Lee Iacocca dead at 94

BEL AIR, Calif. (NBC) – An icon of the automobile industry and of the country’s highest-profile business executives has died.
Lee Iacocca, the father of the Ford Mustang and the man who later rescued Chrysler, died Tuesday. He was 94-years old.
According to one of his daughters, Iacocca died at his Bel Air, California home from natural causes and with complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Iacocca became a popular figure to millions of Americans and became a household name in the early 1980s by rescuing Chrysler from near bankruptcy and starring in the company’s TV commercials.
Iacocca’s funeral is scheduled for July 10th in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
He is survived by two daughters and eight grandchildren and a 96-year old sister.