Autopsies yield no answers in California hiking trail deaths

YOSEMITE, Calif. (CNN) – It’s still a mystery as to what killed a family of three and their dog in Yosemite National Park.
Autopsies did not provide any clues as to why Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter Miju and dog were found dead on a remote trail.
Investigators can rule out blunt force trauma or other means of violent death, like gunshots and there was no suicide note.
Speculation continues that toxic algae from the nearby Merced River or noxious gas from abandoned mines could have played a role.
There were no other dead animals in the area which might rule out some environmental factors.
The family was reported missing on Monday and the bodies were discovered Tuesday in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest.
Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies remain on the scene, trying to investigate every possible cause of death.