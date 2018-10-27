Home
Autopsy scheduled for body found near Selma

Autopsy scheduled for body found near Selma

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

SELMA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say they will soon perform an autopsy on the body discovered near Selma this week.

Police say the body was discovered by a hiker on a trail off Illinois River Road about 2 miles outside Selma.

They say it is likely that of an adult male, but can’t release any more information just yet.

Stay with NBC5 news for updates.

Amanda Rose

Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »