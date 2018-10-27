Autopsy scheduled for body found near Selma

SELMA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say they will soon perform an autopsy on the body discovered near Selma this week.
Police say the body was discovered by a hiker on a trail off Illinois River Road about 2 miles outside Selma.
They say it is likely that of an adult male, but can’t release any more information just yet.
