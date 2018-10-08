Autopsy scheduled for missing Crescent City man

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Police in Northern California continue to investigate Crescent City man, Jason Cantrall’s, disappearance and death.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says the autopsy for Jason Cantrall is scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.
Again, police say it’s still being investigated as a missing persons case, but that could change with the autopsy results.
A National Guard helicopter found Cantrall’s body Friday afternoon; he was reported missing last Monday.
Police say Cantrall and his girlfriend went hunting in the Beaver Creek area last Sunday. The two were separated and his girlfriend reported him missing last Monday.
Cantrall was considered “at risk” because he is an insulin-dependent diabetic.
Police are still saying there’s no signs of criminal activity or foul play, but there are still some suspicious aspects of the case being investigated.
“This case is still under investigation and there’s still some work to be done before we can establish forsure…what caused his death,” said Sheriff Jon Lopey, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say they are looking into the illicit drugs that were found in Jason Cantrall’s abandoned truck along with trying to understand why the truck was abandoned with firearms inside and his clothes found nearly a mile away.
Stay with NBC5 news for more on this developing story.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.