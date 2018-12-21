Avalanche strikes in central Oregon

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – A large and dangerous avalanche occurred in central Oregon.
It happened Wednesday morning on Tumalo Mountain, not far from the popular Mt. Bachelor Ski Area.
The avalanche was about 9 feet deep.
It’s not clear what triggered the avalanche but authorities say it was destructive enough to bury, injure, or kill a person.
Search and rescue crews were called in but fortunately didn’t find anyone in the area.
Tumalo Mountain is popular with people on snowmobiles and snow bikes.
Lt. Bryan Husband with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said, “So at that point they started to investigate it a little further, they went all the way around it, went up to the summit. They did find some snow bike tracks up at the summit area. It’s unknown if the snow bike caused it remotely or what have you.”