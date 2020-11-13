Avamere at Three Fountains outbreak: 91 cases, 2 deaths

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a Medford long-term care facility.
On November 9, Jackson County Public Health reported an outbreak of 54 coronavirus cases at Avamere at Three Fountains in Medford. At that time, one person reportedly died.
On Friday, November 13, Avamere Health Services issued an update, claiming 91 confirmed cases and two deaths:
Avamere at Three Fountains, a skilled nursing community in Jackson County in Medford, Oregon, reported positive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 9, 2020. Currently, there are 91 confirmed cases, which includes 23 employees and 68 residents, as well as two deaths.
“Jackson County has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 over the past 30 days with test positivity rates between 9.5-12%. The impact of COVID-19 in any congregate care settings is a reflection of what is happening at the local level,” stated, Elizabeth Burns, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Avamere Family of Companies.
“Public access to COVID-19-related data supports the Avamere Family of Companies’ longstanding commitment to providing transparent and timely information to residents, their families, and the communities we serve,” noted Dr. Burns. Avamere has been testing staff and patients, even those without symptoms, early in the pandemic and has been transparent with reporting on their websites. There may be discrepancies in the reporting between Avamere’s test reports and the state. Avamere reports the number of people who have tested positive, whereas the state reports the number of positive tests. Some people will have more than one reported positive test as part of their plan of care.
Avamere at Three Fountains is offering resources and support for families affected and is coordinating with local health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus. Staff will continue adhering to company measures and state and local mandates, including Governor Kate Brown’s order on Nov. 6, 2020.
“As a skilled nursing facility providing compassionate patient-centered care, we are also a family humbled by this virus, fiercely dedicated to protecting and caring for our staff and our most vulnerable population,” Dr. Burns stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this virus.”