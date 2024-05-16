Avelo Airline celebrates anniversary with $79 flights from Medford to L.A.

MEDFORD, Ore. – Avelo Airlines is celebrating three years of flights from Medford to Los Angeles with fares as low as $79.

The airline has been providing direct flights from Rogue Valley International Medford Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport in L.A. for three years.

Avelo says it has flown more than 80,000 passengers out of Medford since launching the route in May of 2021.

In celebration of their anniversary Thursday, the airline is offering one-way fares to L.A. starting at $79.

Avelo offers non-stop flights from Medford to Burbank on Mondays and Fridays through August. In September flights will move to Sundays and Thursdays.

