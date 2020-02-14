Avenatti found guilty of all counts in Nike extortion trial

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday on all three charges related to his efforts to extort athletic apparel giant Nike.
The verdict from a New York jury came two years after Avenatti gained widespread notoriety for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal disputes with President Donald Trump.
Avenatti, who was jailed last month for bond violations, faces upcoming trials in two other federal criminal cases.
One of those cases, in New York, is for charges that he swindled Daniels out of $300,000 in proceeds for a book she wrote.
The other pending case, in California, is on charges of defrauding other clients out of millions of dollars, and tax crimes.