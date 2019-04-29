“Avengers: Endgame” shatters box office records

(NBC News) – “Avengers: Endgame” has shattered box office records over its opening weekend.
The $1.2 billion dollars nearly doubled the $641 million taken in by last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Generally, a film’s box office drops by at least half in its second week, but Fandango’s Erik Davis sees “Endgame’s” momentum continuing.
“There is so much in this film that fans are going to want to go back and watch it, again and again,” he predicts.
The question now is whether that strength could power “Avengers” past “Avatar’s” all time box office record of $2.78 billion.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ZSKTN8