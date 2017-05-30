Avenue of Flags lines Eagle Point streets

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Many people took time to remember the fallen on Memorial Day and in Eagle Point, the tribute lasted all weekend.
Every year the Avenue of Flags lines the streets of Eagle Point. The flags serve as a reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
People passing through stopped to take notice of how Eagle Point pays tribute to those who didn’t make it home.
“I have not seen a small town such as Eagle Point here dedicate and honor — it’s a tribute to their community,” lauded Steve Caldwell, visiting from Northern California.
Even though the flags come down on Tuesday, the city will continue to remember the hometown heroes that won’t be coming back.