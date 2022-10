SOUTHERN OREGON, —Avista customers can expect to pay higher gas rates starting next month.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission says it’s because of an increase in global natural gas prices.

The increase will go into effect on November 1st.

It says global events drive the price for utilities to purchase natural gas with no way to avoid the high prices impacting customers.

It recommends customers increase energy efficiency to save on their next bill.

