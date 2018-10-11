Avista: local usage of natural gas can return to normal

SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista customers who use natural gas in southern Oregon no longer need to curtail their usage.
Following a pipeline explosion in British Columbia, Avista Utilities asked customers to conserve natural gas. Now, they’re being told usage can return to normal.
Avista issued the following announcement just before noon on October 11:
Avista’s residential and business customers in southern Oregon can return to normal usage immediately, following a pipeline rupture Tuesday evening in British Columbia, Canada. Industrial customers that curtailed usage can also return to normal usage as the region’s natural gas supply continues to increase.
For those who purchase natural gas from third-party suppliers, interruptible transportation service curtailment is lifted immediately as well. All natural gas transportation service is under Stage III Overrun Entitlement until further notice.
Customers residing in Roseburg, Grants Pass, Medford and Ashland areas were primarily affected by the incident. Avista is grateful for the conservation efforts of our customers as the region worked through the natural gas supply disruption.