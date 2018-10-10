Avista Utilities asks customers to conserve natural gas

SPOKANE, Wash. – A natural gas pipeline rupture in Canada is having widespread effects far beyond the border.
Natural gas distributor Avista Utilities sent the following email to customers Wednesday:
A pipeline rupture Tuesday evening in British Columbia, Canada is affecting Avista’s ability to supply natural gas to our customers’ homes and businesses in southern Oregon.
This incident affects customers in western Washington and western Oregon. Utilities throughout the region are working collaboratively to reduce usage on the natural gas system. It’s important to know that our local gas system is safe and was not damaged by the pipeline failure in Canada.
Avista has requested industrial natural gas customers to curtail usage and is also asking their residential customers to help conserve natural gas. Customers can set their thermostats at a lower setting and limit the use of hot water until further notice.
We are doing all we can to maintain our natural gas system operations and will provide updates as we learn more from our supplier.
The pipeline explosion occurred near the city of Prince George, the Seattle Times reported. Puget Sound Energy, Washington State’s largest utility provider, said if the problem isn’t fixed soon, they may have to cut off energy for some customers.
According to the Times, two-thirds of PSE’s natural gas comes from Canada.
Providence Health and Services said they’ve had to make some changes, like switching over to diesel to heat boilers, but everything is still fully functional, and they’re treating patients like normal.